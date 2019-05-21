Police Search for Suspect After Man Shot, Killed in Grantville

A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in Grantville, prompting a homicide investigation and a search for the suspect Tuesday morning.

The San Diego Police Department responded to the area near Vandever Avenue and Holabird Street off of Mission Gorge Road for a report of shots fired just before 3 a.m.

A man was found on the ground with at least one gunshot wound, SDPD said. Medics attempted to revive the man but he was declared dead at the scene.

Police provided a vague description of the suspect; A man, possibly in his 30s, was seen leaving the scene wearing all black clothing, with black shoes and carrying a backpack.

A neighbor told NBC 7 that just before police responded to the area, she heard several gunshots.

"I heard what sounded like maybe three gunshots go off just around the corner, or right outside the window actually," Kiersten Herron said.

Homicide Lt. Matt Dobbs said detectives will be at the scene for the majority of the day looking for evidence and talking to potential witnesses.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.