1 Person Killed in Poway House Fire

By Audra Stafford and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

At least one person was killed overnight Friday during a house fire in rural Poway, prompting an investigation.

The fatal fire started around 2:30 a.m. at a home on the 14800 block of Crocker Road, just south of Poway High School, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene before firefighters and began to break windows to look for anyone in the burning homes.


Deputies saw a body in a bedroom but were unable to access that individual due to the fire. They tried to speak to that person but didn’t get a response and later saw them consumed by flames, deputies told NBC 7.

Details on the deceased, like their name and age, were not immediately clear. Detectives from SDSO’s Bomb/Arson Unit have been called to the scene to investigate the fire.

It is unclear what sparked the blaze. The investigation is ongoing.

