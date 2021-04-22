1 Dead, 3 Shot, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Gaslamp

San Diego police have a suspect in custody following a deadly shooting in San Diego's Gaslamp District Thursday night.

SDPD responded to reports of multiple people shot in the downtown area at around 10:30 p.m, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

Buttle said police were investigating at least four scenes at 6th Avenue and Island Street, 5th Avenue and Island Street, J Street near 5th Avenue and 5th Avenue near G Street.

SDPD confirmed one person was shot and killed, and said at least three others were suffering from gunshot wounds.

#BREAKING shooting in downtown #SanDiego near 5th and Island Ave. Officer on scene tells me this was not a mass shooting but people were hurt. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/JxzyzXtV5Z — Dana Griffin (@DanaGriffinNBC) April 23, 2021

No other information was available.

