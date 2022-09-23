barrio logan

1 Dead, 1 Shot in Head in Barrio Logan SWAT Standoff

By Renee Schmiedeberg and Dave Summers

San Diego police officers found one person dead and one man shot in the head in Barrio Logan Friday night, leading into a SWAT incident according to SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near 912 Sampson Street in a busy part of Barrio Logan around 8 p.m., near busy restaurants on a Friday night police said.

Officers found one man shot in the head outside the apartment complex, Officer Jamsetjee said.

The suspect holed up in a second-story apartment where police began communicating with him through the window of an apartment unit, according to Officer Jamsetjee.

Just before 11 p.m., police took a male suspect into custody and a second victim was located deceased inside the apartment unit.

The victim who was shot in the head was transported to the closest trauma center with unknown conditions.

SDPD's Homicide Unit took over the incident's investigation.

