One person died and two were injured Thursday when a vehicle rolled over in a collision along Interstate 8 at Waring Road.

California Highway Patrol officers have issued a SigAlert for westbound traffic following the multiple-vehicle crash.



A vehicle rolled several times in the crash that happened just after 1:30 p.m.

A driver involved in the incident ran from the scene into a nearby ravine. He was later found on the westbound Mission Gorge off-ramp and taken into custody, officers said.

One of the injured was sent to Mercy. A second injured person was transported for a non-urgent injury and sent to Sharp Memorial.

Four lanes have been closed due to the collision.

