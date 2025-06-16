Headed west on state Route 52 this weekend? Maybe not

Caltrans said on Monday that ALL lanes west on a portion of state Route 52 will be closed to traffic.

The closure ramps up for construction on Friday night at 9 and will detour drivers from state Route 163 to Interstate 805 till Monday morning at 5.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Westbound SR-52 motorists may take the connector to southbound Interstate 15 (I-15), to westbound I-8, to northbound I-805, to the SR-52 connectors," CalTrans said in a news release issued Monday. "Westbound SR-52 motorists continuing past I-15 will be diverted onto southbound SR-163."

That'll set you back a bit, for sure.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Things may be even worse for those living nearby, who will have to put up with the construction noise and powerful lighting required by night workers.

The closure could be affected by weather, according to Caltrans, but a quick check of the forecast makes that seem unlikely.