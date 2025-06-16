Evacuations ordered in Fallbrook after fast-moving fire burns 15 acres

A brush fire sparked Monday in the North County community of Fallbrook.

The fire began in the early afternoon near the 5000 block of South Mission Road and has burned 15 acres so far.

CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire is at scene of a vegetation fire on South Mission Road near the community of Bonsall. The fire is approximately 15 acres and structures are threatened south of La Canada Road. #MissionFire pic.twitter.com/NCQENllsKF — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 16, 2025

Structures are threatened on Sweetgrass Lane and La Canada Road by what is being called the Mission 2 Fire, which is located not far from the River Village Plaza shopping plaza, where South Mission intersects with state Route 76 along the San Luis Rey River.

Evacuation orders are in effect for the area east of South Mission Road, north of state Route 76 and southwest of Via Monserate.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for the area between South Mission and Grid roads, as well as south of Sycamore Drive and Knottwood Way, and north of Via Monserate.

Firefighting aircraft are on the scene making water and retardant drops, with coordination from Cal Fire, which is updating the map above in real time. The following zones are under evacuation orders: SDC-0279 and SDC-0230.

