Fallbrook

Evacuations ordered in Fallbrook after fast-moving fire burns 15 acres

The fire began in the early afternoon near the 5000 block of South Mission Road and has burned 15 acres so far.

By Eric S. Page

Firefighting aircraft are on the scene dropping water and fire retardant.
NBC 7

A brush fire sparked Monday in the North County community of Fallbrook.

The fire began in the early afternoon near the 5000 block of South Mission Road and has burned 15 acres so far.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Structures are threatened on Sweetgrass Lane and La Canada Road by what is being called the Mission 2 Fire, which is located not far from the River Village Plaza shopping plaza, where South Mission intersects with state Route 76 along the San Luis Rey River.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Evacuation orders are in effect for the area east of South Mission Road, north of state Route 76 and southwest of Via Monserate.

Map courtesy of Cal Fire.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for the area between South Mission and Grid roads, as well as south of Sycamore Drive and Knottwood Way, and north of Via Monserate.

Firefighting aircraft are on the scene making water and retardant drops, with coordination from Cal Fire, which is updating the map above in real time. The following zones are under evacuation orders: SDC-0279 and SDC-0230.

Aircraft painted this house with fire-retardant, giving it added protection on top of it's tile roof.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.

Local

San Diego Jun 13

Video shows ICE detaining man in San Diego who says he helped U.S. in Afghan war

Golf 27 mins ago

Not just 1, but 2 San Diego State golfers came home with wins at the U.S. Open

This article tagged under:

Fallbrook
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us