Little league raises funds for 4 kids whose parents were killed in Little Italy shooting

San Diego’s American Little League is raising money for the four kids whose parents were shot and killed in an ambush in Little Italy last week.

One of the children plays on the White Sox baseball team. The boys' coach and members of the league organized a fundraiser Friday night at Memorial Community Park in Logan Heights.

A few Mexican comfort food favorites add a little comfort to the lives of the four children who have survived their parent’s deaths.

“You don’t expect these things to happen,” Coach Johnny Banuelos said.

Banuelos coaches the White Sox little league baseball team. He had to adjust his own emotional compass.

One of his players, 12-year-old Nathan, is the son of Jose Medina and Rachael Martinez. The couple was shot and killed while waiting in their car downtown for a court hearing.

“I hope he is able to move on in life and realize there is still good out there,“ Coach Banuelos said.

Coach Banuelos struggled with what to say but did not struggle with what to do. He organized a team of league volunteers and parents to sell food and raffle tickets. The proceeds will go to Nathan and his three siblings.

“My heart drops for them. I don’t know from here or another day. Maybe, I won’t be here. I would want somebody to reach out to my family as well,“ Estrella Flores said.

Flores’ daughter plays on the White Sox. She also runs the league concessions.

“These kids right now they have this hope that, they have all this love coming out from outside, not just their home,“ Flores.

The fundraiser is being held next to the White Sox home field. The night before the shooting the team had a scrimmage. The coach says Nathan had his first big hit and his parents got to see it.

The idea that their parents will miss the rest of their children’s accomplishments is unsettling to those supporting these fundraising efforts.

Daniel Paz is a classmate.

“It is really difficult to go through, especially at a young age. I really feel bad for him but I hope he is doing good,“ Paz said.

Dina Chan and Fiancée Matthew Rosenberg are friends of another player on the team.

“We didn’t believe what we were hearing on the news. I think it was like a shock factor,“ Chan said.

“It’s the holidays. These kids are now without their parents at the best time of the year. Now it’s the worst time of the year for them,“ Rosenberg said.

More than 200 people donated food, time, or money to make this a success. There was no goal set and no expectations to meet. Only the hope that some day these four orphaned children find peace in their lives.

"There is a God even though it might feel like, Where is God in this situation? We have to keep pushing forward," Banuelos said.

The kids’ classmates from Logan Memorial Educational Campus also participated and donated to the fundraiser.