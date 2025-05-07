Fallbrook baseball field dating back to 1914 may become affordable housing

While the county of San Diego may have a new place to build affordable housing, it could come at the expense of a 111-year-old baseball field in Fallbrook.

“Just breaks my heart to think that all these kids that get to play here, you know, they're going to have nowhere to go,” Daniela Ramirez said with a sigh. "What are they going to do?"

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Ramirez is the president of the Bonsall Fallbrook Little League, which has existed at the baseball field in the heart of Fallbrook for a quarter-century. The diamond itself first hosted baseball in 1914.

Ramirez said the North County Fire Protection District owned the land and, by law, needed to sell it to the county or to a developer for affordable housing. The NCFPD needed the money to build a new, much-needed fire station.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“They had to sell,” Ramirez said, shrugging, "and I understand that. They need to build a new firehouse, and this [land] is worth a lot of money.”

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond’s office said the county purchased the land ahead of a developer so it can have local control. Ultimately, the county is considering developing the land for affordable housing. Ramirez said their lease on the land can be voided with 60-days notice.

BFLL vice-president Richard Martinez loved the idea of more affordable housing for families, but he just didn’t like the cost of losing the baseball field.

“Without sports, what are we building?” Martinez said. "Where are they building their future?"

Martinez and Ramirez said the problem is the Little League needs a flat area where it can also have lights. Those requirements, they say, don't exist in the hills in and around Fallbrook.

“No, absolutely not,” Martinez said.

“There might be other places to build housing," Ramirez said. "There's just no other place to put a ballpark in town."

Both of them agreed there is a need for more affordable housing but aren’t sure the 111-year-old baseball field is the right answer.

“Is that going to going to fix it or is it just going to put a small Band-Aid on it and take away the field?” Ramirez asked. “We have tried going other places. There's just nowhere else for us to go.”

“This process will take many years, and now we have the opportunity to work closely with the community on what they want to see on the site,” said a spokesman for Supervisor Desmond. “We’re committed to helping the Little League find a new home, and we’re also looking at adding amenities like a teen center or a Boys & Girls Club alongside thoughtfully designed affordable housing.”

The county board of supervisors is expected to consider the future of the Bonsall Fallbrook Little League Field in the next few weeks.