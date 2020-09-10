What to Know When Exercising Outside With Strollers

Because many gyms are still closed, lots of parents are looking for new and fun ways to get exercise. A brisk walk, jog, or run is a great exercise for the whole family, but only if you have the right equipment for the little ones. Perhaps you need a good stroller. Consumer Reports reveals the ins and outs of jogging strollers.

A jogging stroller in fixed-wheel mode prevents it from veering off or tipping over if you hit a bump.

And while the fixed wheel makes it great for running, it can be challenging for everyday use because the stroller is harder to maneuver when you’re walking or turning corners.

A traditional stroller that can be used for jogging is more versatile. You can put the front wheel in the swivel position for everyday use and lock it straight for jogging.

If you’re going to buy a stroller, getting one with multiple functionalities is kind of nice. Consumer Reports’ top traditional stroller that can be used for jogging is the Chicco Activ3 Air for $300.

If you have two kids to push, CR recommends the Thule Urban Glide 2 for $730. While that might seem pricey, CR says most double running strollers cost $500 and up.

All of the strollers in Consumer Reports’ ratings have a five-point harness similar to one on a child’s car seat. And they all come with a parking brake operated either by hand or foot. Good brakes are essential, and CR testers say a hand-operated brake offers better control as you jog.

If possible, take the stroller for a spin and see how it feels to you. The more comfortable you are, the more likely you’ll be to keep up the habit.

CR also says to consider the weight of a jogging stroller. Running while pushing a 25-pound stroller and a 25-pound toddler may be more of a workout than you bargained for. You’ll also want to know the maximum weight the stroller supports, so you can estimate how long you can use it before your child outgrows it.