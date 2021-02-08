Palomar Health

Palomar Health Opens ‘Triple Threat' to Combat COVID-19

Palomar Health's new resource clinic will offer three drive-through services

By Joe Little

NBC Universal, Inc.

Palomar Health CEO and Diane Hansen called their new COVID-19 Resource Clinic a “triple threat” at its debut on Monday.

That's because San Diego County's newest vaccination site at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido will offer drive-thru testing, vaccination, and monoclonal therapy, which is an antibody therapy that could help keep people with symptoms out of the hospital and allow them recover at home.

“Thank goodness we’ve seen a decline [in hospitalizations],” said Hansen. “We’re down around 125 [positive patients] as of today but still significant numbers.”

Where and How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in San Diego County
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The site is expected to continue to put a dent in local coronavirus numbers, especially in Escondido, which has seen some of the highest positivity rates for the virus of the North County cities.

“It will give them the strength and immunity to allow them to fight this virus,” said Hansen. “We are the only site in San Diego County and, I believe, the only site in the nation, to have this ‘triple threat.’”

“Drive through is great,” said Escondido resident Marilyn Dant.

Dant said not everyone has the ability to stand and walk through a line for those services. She’s also happy Escondido is getting its own vaccination site.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 698 New Cases, No Deaths

FBI 36 mins ago

San Diego Man Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking Minors

“I think that inland North County sometimes gets shorted on things,” she said.

“They don’t have to go outside of their neighborhood,” agreed Hansen.

Every COVID-19 test and vaccination are by appointment only and only the people eligible are able to get an appointment. The monoclonal therapy is also by appointment and must be ordered by a person’s physician. Each service is also at a different location with a different entrance on the hospital campus site.

“I’m very hopeful about the future,” concluded Hansen.

This article tagged under:

Palomar HealthcoronavirusEscondido
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us