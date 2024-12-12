Statewide program offers vouchers up to $2,000 for e-bike purchases

Californians may be eligible to receive a voucher for thousands of dollars to go toward the purchase of an e-bike.

The California E-bike Incentive Project begins accepting applications Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. from under-served community members. Organizers say the goal of the program is to “make environmentally-friendly transportation accessible and affordable to all.”

Vouchers can be applied like a discount at select stores and online retailers. The "base incentive voucher" covers $1,750 at the point of purchase, with an additional $250 available to priority applicants, who demonstrate a financial need based on the Federal Poverty guidelines.

How to qualify

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Applicants have to be California residents over the age of 18, able to verify their household income and have to complete an online application. Household income has to be less than $45,180 for individuals, $61,320 for a family of two and $93,600 for a family of four. For full income guidelines, visit the project website.

The online application asks for basic information, requires that applicants upload forms to verify their qualifications for the program and provides applicants with two training videos. E-bike riding hopefuls who are approved will get an email with information about how much their voucher is for, its expiration date and a voucher code.

People whose applications are denied will also get an email either detailing instructions on how to resubmit, or information on why they are ineligible/

Purchasing an e-bike

Vouchers are valid at 386 brick-and-mortar and online retailers in California. A number of e-bike requirements are necessary for purchase: The bike must be new, for example, and be fully assembled and come with a minimum 1-year warranty on its electrical components.

Buyers should take their lifestyle needs into account in order to get the most out of their e-bike. With a number of “classes” available, e-bike designs vary to accommodate a range of user needs. According to the project website, “A Class 1 e-bike, also known as a pedelec, relies on pedaling to propel forward,” while “Class 2 e-bikes offer both pedal assist and throttle assist, allowing them to move forward even without pedaling.” Class 3 e-bikes reach higher speeds, according to the website

About the incentive project

The goal is to incentivize e-bike usage and increase access to e-bikes. The initiative is “intended to encourage the adoption for low-income individuals of e-bikes as a replacement for motor vehicle trips while reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”

The California E-bike Incentive Project is partnered with California Air Resources Board and San Diego-based non-profit Pedal Ahead. The project is also a part of California Climate Investments, which “puts billions of dollars of cap-and-trade auction proceeds to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, improving public health and the environment, and providing meaningful benefits to the most disadvantaged communities and low-income communities and households,” according to the climate investments website.