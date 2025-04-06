Downtown LA

9 injured after minivan crashes into crowd in downtown LA's Santee Alley

It's unclear what led to the crash.

By Missael Soto and City News Service

Multiple people were injured Sunday after a minivan crashed into a crowd near the Santee Alley in downtown Los Angeles.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. along 12th Street in the popular downtown shopping district.

At least nine people were injured, including three minors, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two 23-year-old women were released against medical advice, while four other women aged 54, 65, 30 and 23 were taken to a hospital. Three boys aged 8, 11 and 17 were also transported to a hospital, the LAFD added.

Newschopper4 was over the crash just before 4:30 p.m. and showed the vehicle still trapped near the entrance of the Santee Alley.

A section of 12th Street was blocked off as LAFD assisted with the crash.

