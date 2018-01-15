Matt Kemp Puts San Diego Mansion Back On Market

Matt Kemp has re-listed his San Diego-area mansion for $7.95 million, months after dropping a plan to auction the property, according to published reports.

The outfielder briefly went to the Padres from the Dodgers in 2015 before abruptly being traded to the Atlanta Braves. He was recently traded back to the Dodgers after two seasons in Atlanta, but is still trying to shed the estate he purchased in Poway’s Heritage community. He first listed the property in December 2016 for $11.5 million.

He bought it three years ago for just over $9 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Times reported that the property would go up for auction in April of last year, but Kemp eventually decided against the move.

The estate boasts a cigar lounge, a 1,200-bottle wine cellar with a tasting room, swimming pool, home theater, tennis court and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. The property also includes a separate pool house used as a gym and spa. Take a look: