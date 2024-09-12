Money Report

Asia markets mixed as China stocks hit lowest since 2019; yen hits 9-month intra-day high

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

The sails of the Opera House are illuminated with projections on the opening night of Vivid Sydney 2023 in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
  • The Japanese yen briefly touched 140.62 against the U.S. dollar, its strongest intraday level since Dec. 28, 2023.
  • Shares of chip heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipped almost 3% as workers in its India plant reportedly went on strike for a fifth consecutive day.
  • Investors will react to August inflation figures out from India late Thursday, which showed that the consumer price index rose 3.65% year on year, rising from a five-year low.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday as mainland Chinese markets hit their lowest since 2019 and Australian markets neared an all-time high.

In Asia, investors will react to August inflation figures out from India late Thursday, which showed that the consumer price index rose 3.65% year on year, rising from a five-year low. This was above July's revised figure of 3.6% and also beat expectations of 3.5% from economists polled by Reuters.

Mainland China's CSI 300 slipped 0.42% to 3,172.47, its lowest level since January 2019.

In contrast, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% and closed at 8,099.9. During the session, the index crossed its all-time closing high of 8,114.7 briefly, before giving up its gains.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.13%, ending at 2,575.41 while the small-cap Kosdaq finished 0.3% higher at 733.2. Shares of chip heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipped almost 3% as workers in its India plant reportedly went on strike for a fifth consecutive day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.68% to 36,581.76, while the broad-based Topix dropped 0.86% and closed at 2,571.14.

The yen strengthened 0.53% against the U.S. dollar to 141.05 on Friday. The currency briefly touched 140.62, its strongest intraday level since Dec. 28, 2023.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index had gained 0.81% as of its final hour of trade.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 gained 0.75%, marking a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.58%, while the Nasdaq Composite saw the largest gain, rising 1%.

Thursday saw the last major data point for the U.S. economy before the Federal Reserve meeting next week, as the country's producer price index rose 0.2% month on month, in line with expectations from Dow Jones. On a year-on-year basis, headline PPI rose 1.7%.

—CNBC's Pia Singh, Jeff Cox and Sarah Min contributed to this report.

