San Diego police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of trying to hug and kiss two 13-year-old girls in an elevator at Kaiser Zion Hospital on Aug. 25.

Police say the man got into the elevator on an upper level of the hospital at around 10:40 a.m.

The two 13-year-old females were already inside the elevator. Once inside the elevator with the two girls, the man tried to hug and kiss both victims.

He did kiss one of the victim's hair, police said, and told both of them they "looked pretty."

The girls reported that there was an elderly couple also inside of the elevator along with the suspect and the victims, according to a police investigator.

Investigators said the suspect told both victims he wanted to have sex with them.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect.

"Review of the surveillance video reveals that the suspect was in the hospital for about 45 minutes. He entered wearing shorts and left wearing scrub pants," said SDPD Lt. Jason Weeden. "The suspect is not an employee of the hospital and has never been seen before."

The elevator stopped on the main lobby floor where the suspect got out and left toward the parking lot, police said.

The two teenage girls told their family who then called the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect had fled the area before officers arrived, police said. He is suspected of committing lewd and lascivious acts with the two minors.

The hospital where the incident occurred is located in the 4600 block of Zion Avenue near Crawford Street.

Anyone with information on the identification or the location of the suspect is asked to call the San Diego Police Department's Child Abuse Unit at (619) 531-2193 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 540-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.