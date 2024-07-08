With high car insurance prices, here are 5 ways to save

Even as inflation cools, car insurance prices remain high because of more crashes, increased litigation, and higher repair costs. The good news: There are ways to save.

Consumer Reports reveals five ways to get your premiums as low as possible.

getty images Car loan,money,car insurance concept

5. Increase Your Deductible. If you haven’t raised your deductible recently, Now might be the time. Consider a thousand-dollar deductible to save on your annual premium. Remember, you’re increasing your potential out-of-pocket repair costs after a crash, so make sure you have access to the money just in case. Or use the savings to build an emergency fund.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

4. It might be time to Drop Collision and Comprehensive Insurance. As your car's years and miles pile up, its value decreases. That lowered value might not justify the expense of paying for collision and comprehensive coverage. As a general rule, when the premium is more than 10% of the car’s value, it’s time to consider dropping collision, and maybe comprehensive, too.

3. Take a Defensive Driving Course. Some insurance companies let you take a safe-driving course to get a discount. It only takes a few hours, tends to cost around $25 and savings can add up. And you might even be able to take the course online.

Shutterstock

2. Shop Around Then Bundle. You may be able to save hundreds a year by combining your home and auto policies.

1. Sign Up for Driver Monitoring. You can save up to $800 with some insurance companies if you allow them to track your driving habits with a smartphone app or a device that plugs into your car’s diagnostic port—so long as you prove to be a safe driver. There are some tradeoffs. Remember, you’re giving up some privacy, much the same way you do when using certain smartphone apps, in exchange for a potential discount.

And if you drive under 10,000 miles per year, most insurance companies factor in annual mileage in their pricing. You could save about $100 if you’re not making the mark.