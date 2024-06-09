Here's what to do before your summer trip to protect your personal information

Kali Hawkins is from Tampa, Florida, and started her summer plans a bit early. She flew into San Diego International Airport as part of her trip to Mexico for a wedding.

She told us that visiting different parts of the U.S. and the world is something that defines her. However, they are not always great experiences.

“I’ve gotten stolen from me, like my video camera,” she said.

But it can be worse than that. We often worry about lost luggage but don’t think about something more valuable than that – like our personal data. Hawkins said she takes every precaution to protect her safety and belongings but admitted she does little to protect her personal information from falling into the wrong hands.

"Just because you’re going on vacation doesn't mean that the scammers and the bad actors are,” said Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

She also said, unfortunately, many travelers like Hawkins don’t think about identity theft while on vacation until it’s too late.

“We’ve heard from folks who returned from vacation and even they have possession of their physical devices, that there is something wrong with them," Velasquez said.

Don’t let this happen to you.

Here’s what to do before your trip:

Update all the devices you’ll take with you to make sure they’re as secure as possible

Turn off the automatic Wi-Fi connection to avoid connecting to a network you don’t trust

Avoid USB plugin stations as much as possible. Instead, take a portable charger or plug it directly into a regular power outlet

Set up multi-factor authentication for an extra layer of protection

“The cybersecurity mindset really never goes on vacation, so take at least a little bit of it with you when you’re packing everything else, and make sure you bring that along on your trip,” Velasquez said.

Hawkins told us that on her next trip, she will be more cautious with her devices to prevent her identity from getting stolen.

“I think it would be devastating. It would change a lot of things and make you worry about what else is out there," Hawkins said.

Another thing to keep in mind is to not post on social media that you’re out on vacation and having a great time in another state or even another country. It lets people, possibly the wrong people, know you’re not home.

The goal of every trip is to make it safe and enjoyable, but remember that it is important to always be alert. You should also protect your finances on each trip.

How to protect your finances when traveling: