Need an outfit for the holidays? Goodwill's ‘Little Black Dress' event may help

The holidays are just around the corner and so are some great times at family get-togethers and company parties. If you’re stressing about what you’ll wear to those events, Goodwill retail stores have a great option for you: its annual "Little Black Dress" sales event.

Patti Fleming talks about the great deals she's found at Goodwill.

“Yesterday, at a Goodwill, I found a Johnny Was shirt that usually sells for a lot of money,” said seasoned Goodwill shopper Patti Fleming.

She was delighted to hear about the holiday event and the discounts available on thousands of mostly-black dresses donated throughout the year.

A special runway show kicked off the event at the Goodwill retail store in Chula Vista, showcasing some of the elegant, designer dresses available to the public beginning Tuesday. Shoes and accessories are included.

“Everything you can need to complete your look for the holidays, for New Year’s, any gala you might be going to, this is the season to get out there and really shine,” said Darlene Cossio, marketing director at Goodwill.

She added that there is something for everyone during the event as the dresses are available in a variety of sizes. Most are gently used, but some are new and have the tags still attached. All of the dresses are sold at a deeply discounted price meant to help buyers stay on budget through the holidays.

“We’re all dealing with inflation. Paying [200+] dollars for a dress isn’t practical, yet we really want to look beautiful for that special occasion. Our dresses start at $9.99,” Cossio said.

Price tags at Goodwill's "Little Black Dress" event.

This year’s event will also include a pretty good selection of clothing for men and children, so the whole family can look sharp as they show up by your side and you’re rocking your beautiful black dress.

The event is at all Goodwill retail locations in the county but the main one is on Broadway in Chula Vista. Stores open at 9 a.m., but it might be a good idea to get there early to find a better selection. The sale lasts until the dresses run out.

Goodwill’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to find a job or even a career.