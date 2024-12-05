Things to do this weekend: December Nights, San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, holiday parades and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com or christina.bravo@nbcuni.com

Friday, Dec. 6

December Nights

Friday & Saturday at Balboa Park | Free

It's the City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival at Balboa Park. Visitors can enjoy Christmas lights, festive music, attractions, and food.

East Village Holiday Happy Hour

5 p.m. at UC San Diego Park & Market| $12

Enjoy drink specials, a festive holiday vibe, and live music from the Full Strength Band.

City Lights: An Immersive Journey Through Light and Sound at Quartyard

5:30 p.m. at the Quartyard| $20

Embark on a 50-minute journey through six unique zones – featuring lasers, reactive video, LED sculpture, projection mapping, and more – each inspired by a different aspect of city life.

Over-the-Top Holiday Lounge

7 p.m. at the Top of the Hyatt

Over the Top Holiday Lounge will bring a snowy wonderland to sunny San Diego. Enjoy a festive cocktail menu near the hearth.

Jingle Terrace Live

5:30 p.m. at Brengle Terrace Park in Vista | Free

A free holiday event featuring light shows, photo opportunities, food and drinks.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Encinitas Holiday Parade

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Coast Highway 101 | Free

Nearly 100 parade entries will roll, march, and cruise down the Coast Highway. This year’s theme is “Creativity in Motion.”

OB Holiday Parade

5:00 p.m. at Newport Avenue | Free

The 44th Annual OB Holiday Parade will include holiday festivities and Christmas lights for the family to enjoy.

Little Italy Tree Lighting & Christmas Village

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Piazza della Famiglia | Free

Little Italy will be adorned with 10-foot tall nutcrackers and kinetic tree holiday displays on street corners, along with Christmas songs, and more.

Wild Holidays at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Until Jan. 5

Lights, decorations, fanciful characters, musical entertainment, festive storytelling, and culinary treats create family fun and get everyone in the spirit of the season.

USS Midway Jingle Jets

Until Dec. 23, 5:30 p.m. - 9: 30 p.m. | USS Midway Museum | Ticket prices vary

The Jingle Jets Holiday Lighting Celebration is back for its second year, where families can enjoy twinkling lights, festive music, holiday treats and more.

Sunday, Dec. 8

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

5:30 p.m. at the San Diego Bay | Free

Returning for its 54th year, the parade is filled with around 80 boats decked out in holiday decorations and spectacular lights.

SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off

11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Thorn & 32nd Streets in North Park | Free

McKinley Elementary School is holding a fundraiser where several chili competitors will present their plates. Live music, arts & crafts, and indie goods will also be available.

La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival

11:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Girard Avenue & Prospect St. | Free

Families can enjoy floats, marching bands, community groups, drill teams, vintage vehicles, and much more. A Holiday Festival called Santa’s Village will also take place, featuring Santa visits.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

5 p.m. at The Old Globe| $59

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book.

Skating Rinks

Check out a list here

Multiple skating rinks around town are now open. We have a full roundup, here.