San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Giraffe calf steps out for the first time at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

The calf, which is still unnamed, was welcomed last Wednesday to his dam, Mara, and sire, Gowen.

By Eric S. Page

The giraffe calf and his mom, Mara, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
San Diego Zoo Safari Park

It's not often that something six-feet tall is cute, but that's the case for a Masai giraffe calf born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park last week.

The calf, which is still unnamed, was welcomed last Wednesday to his dam, Mara, and sire, Gowen.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Zoo official says the youngster, who likely weighs in the neighorhood of 150 pounds, is a healthy boy.

According to the zoo, its Masai giraffes, which are native to Kenya, are members of an endangered species, despite their having few natural predators. For the large part, the threat to them is from a collapsing habitat.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The calf born last week in Escondido, however, will be well-cared for by Mara who temporarily separated from herd post-delivery so that mother and son can bond. When he's a bit older, the other females will help care for him in the safari park's South Africa habitat while Mara eats.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Zoo Safari Park
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us