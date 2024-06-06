Things to do this weekend: Caifanes and Café Tacvba, San Diego Brew Festival and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, June 7

The Ballad Of Johnny And June

7:30 a.m. at the Mandell Weiss Theatre| $25-$79

A wholehearted and clear-eyed world premiere musical about the iconic love story of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy

8 p.m. at the San Diego Civic Theatre| $39-$144

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is in San Diego this week. Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance.

The Little Mermaid- Summer Movies in the Park

6 p.m. at Pacific Beach| Free

Head to Pacific Beach for Summer Movies in the Park where you'll be able to watch a movie with your family under the stars. You'll also be able to bring your own picnic and favorite snacks.

Trolls Band Together - Summer Movies in the Park

6 p.m. at Scripps Ranch Community Center|Free

Head to Scripps Ranch for Summer Movies in the Park where you'll be able to watch a movie with your family under the stars. You'll also be able to bring your own picnic and favorite snacks.

Nat at Night

The San Diego Natural History Museum is open until 10 p.m.| $12

Explore the Museum after hours. Enjoy access to all exhibitions, pop-up programming, and the rooftop patio for food and drinks.

National Donut Day with the Salvation Army

1 p.m. aboard the USS Midway Museum|Free

National Donut Day is right around the corner and to celebrate, this Friday, the Salvation Army in partnership with Bake Mark is holding a special event aboard the USS Midway Museum.

Saturday, June 8

San Diego Greek Festival

11 a.m. at the Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church| $4

Get to experience Greek culture with music, food and more.

Caifanes and Café Tacvba

8 p.m. at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre| $48.50+

Two of the most iconic Rock en Español bands come together for a joint tour with a stop in San Diego.

SeaWorld San Diego Celebrates World Oceans Day

SeaWorld San Diego| $60+

Guests to the marine life park will receive a free gift in celebration of World Oceans Day, an international day that highlights the importance of ocean conservation. The first 1000 guests will get a free reusable, eco-friendly utensil set at the Explorer's Cafe inside the park.

San Diego Brew Festival

1 p.m. at NTC Park| General Admission: $50 Early Admission: $65

The event will feature over 70 breweries, 200 beers, 10 of San Diego’s best food trucks as well as cover bands and lawn games.



North Park Vegan Market

Noon at North Park Mini Park| Free

Enjoy an incredible selection of food and drinks. Over 60 vendors including Pizza, Burgers, Sushi, Donuts, Chick’n Sandwiches, Dumplings, Loaded Fries, Gyros, Tamales, Wings, Noodles, Cookies and so much more.

Joshua Guerrero and Andrea Carroll in Recital

7:30 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre| $57+

A special one-night-only passionate opera concert with tenor Joshua Guerrero and soprano Andrea Carroll.

The Sandlot - Summer Movies in the Park

15 minutes after sunset at Morley Field in Balboa Park| Free

Head to Balboa Park for Summer Movies in the Park where you'll be able to watch a movie with your family under the stars. You'll also be able to bring your own picnic and favorite snacks.

Sunday, June 9

Free Second Sunday-MCASD

10 a.m. at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego| Free

On the second Sunday of every month, the museum offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are required for Second Sunday admission.

Civic Youth Orchestra – Music Celebration Concert

3 p.m. at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido| $15

The 2024 Music Celebration Concert featuring Civic Youth Orchestra ensembles.

Fat Ham- Play

2 p.m. at The Old Globe| $35-$118

The 2022 Pulitzer-winning, Tony-nominated sensation Fat Ham is a fresh and funny take on Shakespeare’s Hamlet.