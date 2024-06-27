Things to do this weekend: Ludacris, Taste of Adams and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, June 28

California Wine Festival - Carlsbad

6:30 p.m. at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort Golf Club & Spa| $65

Wine oenophiles will find hundreds of fine wines, regional craft brews and a dizzying variety of foods to sample.

The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute

8 p.m. at the Humphreys Concerts by the Bay| $51.50+

The Fab Four, a California tribute band paying homage to the Beatles, will be in San Diego this weekend.

The Eric Andre Show Live!

8 p.m. at the House of Blues| $64 +

The Eric Andre Show is an American sketch comedy television series.

Ludacris at the San Diego County Fair

7:30 p.m. at the Corona Grandstand Stage| $40

GRAMMY-winning rapper and cornerstone of the Hip Hop movement, Ludacris joins fairgoers this weekend.

Summer 2024 Opening Night with The San Diego Symphony Orchestra

7:30 p.m. at The Rady Shell| $30+

Celebrate the opening of the Conrad Prebys 2024 Summer Season at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, conductor Gemma New and pianist Olga Kern.

Saturday, June 29

Independence Parade

10 a.m. from in Oceanside| Free

Come see floats, bands, walking groups, cool cars, and more. Our theme this year is "Celebrating Our Heritage."

World Ballet Festival: Ballet Blockbusters

6 p.m. at San Diego Civic Theatre| $33.50+

Experience all must-see classics at once, from Little Swans to Don Quixote, from the enchanting Cinderella Suite to the fiery Carmen solo.

A Day at the Park: Bayfront Park

11 a.m. in Chula Vista| Free

A free family-friendly multicultural celebration at Bayfront Park in Chula Vista.

Ash Easton & The Proper

8 p.m. at the Music Box| $15

Southern rock artist Ash Easton & The Proper returns to the Music Box.

The Ballad Of Johnny And June

7:30 a.m. at the Mandell Weiss Theatre| $25-$79

A wholehearted and clear-eyed world premiere musical about the iconic love story of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

Music of John Williams

7:30 p.m. at The Rady Shell| $30+

The San Diego Symphony Orchestra, conducted by David Newman, will perform all of John Williams' favorites: Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Star Wars, E.T., Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Jaws and more.

Sunday, June 30

Taste of Adams Avenue

11 a.m. at Adams Avenue| $50

This taste will feature tastes from 40 restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, pubs, wine bars, breweries, and unique eateries.

blink-182

7 p.m. at Petco Park| $80+

Blink-182 is an American pop-punk band that will be performing at Petco Park.

House of Mexico 20th Anniversary Celebration

11 a.m. at Balboa Park| Free

This family-friendly event will have food, live entertainment and vendors.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana

7:30 p.m. at the Corona Grandstand Stage| $65+

Los Tucanes De Tijuana is a Mexican Norteño & Corrido band from México who will be playing at the fair.

TuYo Theatre Presents "Pásale Pásale"

3 p.m. at the National City Chamber of Commerce| $30 General admission

Innovative storytelling takes center stage as audiences become active participants in the story, they are invited to taste the yummy treats, make piñatas, and sing along with the Swap Meet vendors.