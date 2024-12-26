Things to do this weekend: Holiday Bowl Parade, San Diego International Auto Show and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, Dec. 27

Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. in Downtown | Street-side viewing is free

Marching bands, drill teams, and giant balloons will parade down San Diego’s waterfront in celebration of the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl.

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl Game Day 5K Walk/Run

9:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. in Downtown | $52, $20 for runners ages 15 and under

The 29th annual Port of San Diego Game Day 5k Run/Walk will take place along San Diego’s harbor front. Athletes will run past 10,000 cheering spectators. All runners receive a finisher medal.

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

5:00 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium | $50+

The 45th annual Holiday Bowl will showcase a matchup between Syracuse from the ACC and Washington State from the Pac-12.

Saturday, Dec. 28

San Diego International Auto Show

10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. | Until Jan. 1 at San Diego Convention Center | $12-$18

The show features a wide variety of new vehicles never seen before. Attendees can also enjoy family entertainment and interactive activities.

Pre-Rose Parade Tour

8:00 a.m. at Old Town Transit Center | $45-105

Take a sneak peek at the Rose Parade floats before New Year’s Day with a round-trip from Five Stars Tour. You can see a variety of fruit, seeds, bark, grasses, and breathtaking flowers being applied to the floats.

Winter Wonderettes

2 p.m. at the San Diego Musical Theatre| $60

The Wonderettes are back! This seasonal celebration finds the girls entertaining at the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

5 p.m. at The Old Globe| $59

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book.

Skating Rinks

Multiple skating rinks around town are now open. We have a full roundup.

Wild Holidays at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Until Jan. 5

Lights, decorations, fanciful characters, musical entertainment, festive storytelling, and culinary treats create family fun and get everyone in the spirit of the season.