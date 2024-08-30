Things to do this Labor Day weekend: The Beach Boys, Santana and Counting Crows and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, Aug. 30

Rachmaninoff and the Tsar

7:30 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre

This exploration of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s itinerant but extraordinary life illuminates the master’s sense of home and family and how those elements influenced his art.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

52nd Annual Barona Powwow

3-day event at Barona Sports Complex| Free

Join the Barona Band of Mission Indians for a weekend of contest dancing in all categories, camping, drums and cultural immersion.

Def Leppard and Journey with Steve Miller Band

6 p.m. at Petco Park| $68+

Two of the world’s greatest rock bands are teaming up for a massive co-headlining tour. This show in downtown San Diego will be one for the history books and you won’t want to miss it!



San Diego Symphony presents “Tchaikovsky Spectacular”

7:30 p.m. at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park| $78+

The last classical concert of the 2024 Summer Season features Rafael Payare conducting the San Diego Symphony Orchestra in Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, with soloist Blake Pouliot.



Santana and Counting Crows: Oneness Tour 2024

7 p.m. at The North Island Credit Union| $41.30+

Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural.

Saturday, Aug. 31

The Sandlot - 30th Anniversary with the Cast

6 p.m. at The Magnolia| $30.50+

Join the cast, in person, and watch the most famous baseball movie of all time.

Henry 6 One: Flowers and France

8 p.m. at The Old Globe | $61+

The Old Globe becomes one of only a small handful of theatres in the country’s history to complete Shakespeare’s canon with the two-part Henry 6, the largest Shakespeare production the Globe has ever presented.

The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

7:30 p.m. at The Rady Shell| $48+

Classic Albums Live honors The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band with a performance featuring some of the world’s best musicians and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Joshua Bassett

7:30 p.m. at the CalCoast Credit Union Open air theatre

Singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett is in San Diego as part of his The Golden Years Tour featuring special guest Thomas Day.

The Beach Boys

7:30 p.m. | The Rady Shell | $73+

Wouldn’t it be nice to live in an endless summer? The Beach Boys tour makes it possible with a stop at the Rady Shell featuring special guest John Stamos.

Ukrainian Festival 2024

11 a.m. at the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park

Treat yourself to potato and cheese varenyky with sour cream and fried onions, kovbasa, salads, sweet treats, watermelon and drinks and a laws program.