Festive fun: Everything to know about December Nights 2023

There's no better way to usher in the holiday season than with 300,000 of your closest friends at one of the largest free holiday celebrations on the West Coast.

December Nights is back in Balboa Park with thousands of twinkling lights, delicious festive treats, and unlimited fun. Here's what you should know about the annual holiday party.

What is December Nights?

Balboa Park's December Nights is San Diego's annual holiday event that started in the late 1970s and was once called Christmas on the Prado. The event, organized by celebrates the spirit of the holiday with family-friendly activities, light displays, musical performances, holiday dishes and more. The event takes place in San Diego's cultural center with dozens of museums and several offer free admission for several hours. Guests can also visit several of Balboa Park's museums for free. The event typically runs over two days on the first weekend of December.

When is December Nights 2023?

December Nights runs from Friday, Dec. 1, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Is December Nights Free?

Yes! December Nights does have items and food for sale that will cost money and some museums or centers may charge for admission at certain times, but to attend the event itself is free. Of course, parking is paid and will cost $$.

Where to park for December Nights

Parking is limited and organizers encourage attendees to use alternate modes of transportation, like rideshares, transit or bikes. There will event be bike and scooter "valet" parking this year at Park Boulevard and village Place.

If you are driving to December Nights, guests will see pricing in the $25-and-up range.

The two main lots this year are LOT A, located at Inspiration Point, and LOT B, located in the federal lot. There will also be paid parking at Roosevelt Middle School and at several ACE parking lots surrounding the Balboa Park area.

Two free options include the San Diego Zoo lot and the City College Parking garages, which will have a shuttle pickup at 16th and B streets to transport guests to December Nights.

What can we expect at December Nights?

What's New

New this year, a Winter Paradice ice rink is coming to the heart of Balboa Park. Skate sessions are $10 a person and can be purchased in advance through the Fleet Science Center.

Museums

On top of several food and retail booths scattered throughout Balboa Park's hundreds of acres, each museum and cultural center has its own holiday spin for December Nights. The Casa Del Prado, for example, puts on an annual performance from the San Diego Civic Dance Company.

"The museums are open for free if you've never been in the evenings," Natasha Collura, executive director of special events for the city said. "We have our beloved international houses where you can try cuisine from the house of your choice. We have over 200 food and retail venues and museums where you can have just anything your heart desires.

Entertainment

There will be several stages with performances from Mariachis, rock bands, DJs and more. Get a full list of entertainment offerings here.

Family Zone

There are also several opportunities to meet Santa, including at the Family Zone, which is open until 9 p.m. with other activities for fun with little ones.

Adult Zones

For the adults, there are several 21-and-up zones to get in the holiday spirit with some spirits.

Food & Retail

If you're someone who likes to go in with a plan, you can make your food selections before you even set foot in the park with this food guide.

Is December Nights safe?

San Diego officials are expecting 300,000 people for this year's holiday festival and a lot goes into the security and safety for an event this size.

City officials say you’ll see a lot of SDPD officers and other law enforcement Friday and Saturday night, but the majority of what’s put in place to keep you safe is behind the scenes.

"Lst year was our first year back from COVID and it was actually, we had a great turnout, but we are anticipating it even being bigger and better this year," Natasha Collura, executive director of special events for the city said.

A lot goes into planning an event this size, Inculding security and safety briefings.

"We actually do a tabletops scenario where we bring everyone together in case there is a medical emergency or any other incidents that occur.," Collura said. "There is a lot of work that goes into our safety precautions."

SDPD, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, private security contractors and park rangers will be on site to ensure everyone's safety.

Guests can practice safety to by being aware if their surroundings, keeping personal items close and saying something if you see something suspicious.

Be aware of your surroundings… keep your personal items close… and if you see something suspicous, say something.