Tiki Oasis, a Tribute to Tiki Culture, Returns to San Diego

San Diegans are breaking out their Hawaiian shirts, tuning their ukuleles and saying aloha to Tiki Oasis once again.

Tiki Oasis, a celebration of retro Polynesian culture and all things Tiki, is coming to San Diego for five nights and four days at the Town and Country Resort in Mission Valley.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Island lovers and purveyors of Polynesian Pop can kick back poolside with tropical cocktails curated by top local mixologists starting Wednesday, July 28 through Sunday, August 1.

The event throws it back to the 1950s and 1960s with live exotica music, pin-up girls, fashion shows and art exhibits.

Tiki Oasis will also feature a variety of educational seminars open to the public. All seminar tickets are sold a la carte. You do not need to have an evening resort pass to purchase a daytime seminar ticket.

Seminars include The Jungle Cruise: The Wild History of Walt’s Favorite Ride, a Diversity & Inclusion Conversation and the History of Filipino Bartenders to name a few.

The event has featured a car show in previous years, but Tiki Oasis organizers have opted out for the 20th anniversary due to Covid-19 regulations.

Tickets for adults start at $155 for a Thursday-Saturday evening resort pass. The pass does not include seminar tickets.

Children are invited to attend but must be accompanied by an adult. The Tiki Kids and Teens five-day pass is $30. Seminar tickets may be bought separately.