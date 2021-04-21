Museum of Us Reopening Soon and Will Offer Yearlong Access With General Admission Ticket

As more and more businesses, entertainment centers and restaurants begin to reopen in San Diego, the Museum of Us announced it’s ready to join those establishments in welcoming the public once again – with a new admission offer.

The Balboa Park-based attraction said it will reopen Wednesday and offer visitors access to the museum for a year with a purchased admission ticket.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It’s simple. We believe a community should include ALL of us.



That is why, starting tomorrow, with just one visit to the Museum of Us you can opt-in to complimentary, year-long access and return as often as you like.



It's Membership On Us. pic.twitter.com/1M4DSRh8Ol — Museum of Us (@museumofus) April 21, 2021

“We will no longer offer a tiered membership program. Instead, we are furthering our commitment to equity, inclusion, and accessibility by providing equal access to all who join,” the Museum of Us said in a statement. “We strive to create a vibrant and inclusive community that offers space for everyone’s story, regardless of background or financial status.”

Anyone who is interested in in obtaining yearlong access to the museum can opt-in for the complimentary opportunity. It’s part of the museum’s effort to be more diverse and inclusive, hence last year’s sudden name change from the Museum of Man.

"We are extremely excited to have a name that reflects our commitment to being a place that truth-tells and challenges, but does so from a place of love," CEO Micha Parzen, said in a statement at the time.

The Museum of Us will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday. Adult admission to the attraction is $19.95 while kids, seniors, students and military personnel can get in for $16.95.

For more information on tickets, click here.