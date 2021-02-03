Livin' for the Weeknd: 2022 Megatour Includes San Diego Stop

If it feels like years since you've seen a concert, you're wrong. It's been just about one year -- in fact, the county and state shut down live entertainment last March 13.

In a sign of potential post-pandemic thawing, almost like it was right on schedule, Live Nation announced a mega-tour Wednesday featuring The Weeknd, who will make a stop at Pechanga Arena on -- you guessed it -- March 13. It's believed to be the first large concert tour with a local stop that has been put on the calendar, although, technically, it's a rescheduled show originally slated for August of last year.

The R&B superstar's After Hours tour features a staggering 100-plus shows, kicking off in Vancouver on Jan. 14 before hopscotching back and forth over the U.S./Canada border, with a European leg beginning in May and a final show at London's O2 in London Nov. 16.

Tickets -- including for the local show at Sports Arena in March -- go on sale next Monday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. PT at TheWeeknd.com/Tour.

If ticket buyers can't get seats for the San Diego show, there are March 15-16 dates at the Honda Center, in Anaheim, followed soon after by three nights at L.A.'s Staple Center. Then, after criss-crossing the country, The Weeknd will be back in the area (sort of) April 24 at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Fans of the Grammy winner won't have to wait till next year to see him, though: The Weeknd be coming to a TV near you on Sunday, when he performs at the Super Bowl halftime show in Tampa Bay.

The Weeknd blew up with 2015's omnipresent "Can't Feel My Face" -- 1.1 BILLION Youtube streams -- off the Beauty Behind the Madness album, followed up the next year with the "Starboy" single off the record of the same name, good for another 1.1 billion streams. Last year's "Blinding Lights," from After Hours, has now posted up in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-breaking 47 weeks, according to Live Nation.

It's not yet known how much seats will cost -- frankly, there's lots that's not yet known. Will you have to wear a mask? Socially distance? Provide a vaccine passport. Lots of time to sort that out still.