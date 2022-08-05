The Scene

San Diego Zoo

It's a Girl! Sloth Born at San Diego Zoo

The female baby has reached sloth milestones early, according to the zoo

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The San Diego Zoo and its wild inhabitants are over the moon over one of the park’s newest additions – a Linné’s two-toed sloth.

The new bundle of joy was born June 25 to mother Xena at the zoo’s Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp. Although she doesn’t have a name yet, the baby sloth has already made an impression with her caretakers and has surpassed milestones at an impressive rate.

According to the zoo, the baby sloth is quite advanced and began to eat solid foods at a mere 3 days old – a milestone that isn’t seen typically until about day 10. The infant animal even began to hand upside down on her own at just 25 days.

“Xena is taking excellent care of her baby as it continues to grow and thrive every day,” Clint Lusardi, a wildlife care manager at the San Diego Zoo, said in a statement. “Our team of wildlife care specialists have been interacting with Xena and the baby from day one and we are proud to slowly start introducing the little one to our guests, giving them the chance to learn about this amazing species.”

Visitors who purchase the zoo’s Exclusive VIP Experience can see Xena and her baby during a wildlife presentation at the Wildlife Explorers Basecamp.

For more information on the zoo, or to purchase tickets for admission, click here.

