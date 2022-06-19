San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Homeward Bound: Dog Caught in Gorilla Enclosure at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Reclaimed by Owner

"Meatball" is finally going home

By Renee Schmiedeberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dog whose journey into a gorilla's enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park went viral last weekend is about to be picked up by his rightful owner.

San Diego Humane Society Jun 14

WATCH: Stray Dog Caught in Gorilla Enclosure at San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido

Humane Society Jun 15

Humane Society Caring for Dog Who Entered San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Since being promptly removed from gorilla turf, the pup, whose real name is Meatball, has been cared for by the San Diego Humane Society's Escondido Campus, where he has had ticks removed, been vaccinated, and is about to be neutered.

Meatball's rightful owner came forward several days after the canine's escapade and will pick up the furry friend on Sunday or Monday, according to the Humane Society.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Zoo Safari ParkEscondidodogsGorillastray dog
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us