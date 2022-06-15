San Diego Zoo

Aardvark Cub is First Born at San Diego Zoo in More Than 35 Years

The cub, who was born on May 10, has been doing well as she is now exploring her habitat at the zoo

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A five-week-old aardvark cub explorers her habitat at the San Diego Zoo.
Say hello to the newest "princess dirt pig!"

A female aardvark was born at the San Diego Zoo back in May, making her the first cub born at the zoo in more than 35 years.

The cub, who was born on May 10, has been doing well as she is now exploring her habitat at the zoo. She was born to first-time aardvark parents, Zola and Azaan.

Aardvarks are born hairless with wrinkly, pink skin and floppy ears. Since the cub is now five-weeks-old, her skin is smooth with tall ears, and she is now sporting the typical pig-like snout.

Aardvarks are native to sub-Saharan Africa and their name is derived from Afrikaans which translates to "earth pig." Aardvarks are classified as a species of least concern but are currently at risk due to human population growth causing loss of habitat and hunting, according to the zoo.

The cub and her mom will remain off-view for about two months until they bond. Guests may see them during a wildlife presentation at the Africa Rocks stage, the zoo said.

