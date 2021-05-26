‘Everything is Awesome': Legoland to Debut New Lego Movie World

Things are about to get even more awesome at Legoland since its new Lego Movie World will finally make its debut to the public after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the opening by more than a year.

The movie-themed land was originally slated to open March 2020 but the unprecedented pandemic pushed that date back until Legoland officials decided it would be safe to finally debut its expansion on Thursday.

“There’s six new, fully immersive attractions and rides that are a part of the Lego Movie World so we’re really bringing the movie theater to the theme park,” Kurt Stocks, President of Legoland California Resort, told NBC 7.

Just in time for children’s summer vacation, the movie-themed attraction is inspired by The Lego Movie and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. It features Queen Watevra’s Carousel, Benny’s Playship, a family drop tower named Unikitty’s Disco Drop, a screen-simulated ride called Emmet’s Flying Adventure, Emmet’s Super Suite and Build Watevra You Wa’Na Build.

The expansion brought hundreds of jobs from construction to operation and there are high hopes it’ll attract tourists during the summer months.

“I think the good news with the state lifting a lot of restrictions on the 15th of June, we’re going to go to a less restrictive environment through summer so from our perspective, we’re looking forward to a relatively normal and exciting summer. Hopefully, some good times ahead.”

Tickets for Legoland must be purchased online. To learn more about the new Legoland world, or to secure tickets, click here.