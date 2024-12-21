Hanukkah

Make this show-stopping latke board for the ultimate Hanukkah spread! 

Chef Jamie Gwen joins California Live’s Jessica Vilchis to share her favorite Hanukkah hosting spread ahead of the holiday.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chef Jamie Gwen joins California Live’s Jessica Vilchis to share her favorite Hanukkah hosting spread ahead of the holiday. Create your own DIY latke board, mesmerize guests with a modernized kugel, and end the festivities with a sweet olive-oil-inspired treat. 

RICOTTA OLIVE OIL BUNDT CAKE  

Serves 6-8 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 3 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup sour cream, at room temperature
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla paste
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

HOW TO MAKE:

  1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Liberally spray a Bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray and sprinkle the inside of the pan with sugar.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, ricotta, and sour cream. Add the olive oil and vanilla and mix until well blended. Whisk in the sugar, baking powder, salt, and orange zest until very well combined. Then, gently fold in the flour, just until incorporated.  Do not overmix!
  3. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake until the cake is golden brown, and a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Transfer the cake to a wire rack and let the cake cool in the pan for at least 1 hour before unmolding and slicing.

*Recipe courtesy of Jamie Gwen

