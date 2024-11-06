Live updates: Voting in San Diego ends at 8 p.m. for the 2024 election

What to Know
- When do the polls close? The polls close at 8 p.m. in California for the 2024 presidential election.
- When do the results come in? The San Diego County Registrar of Voters is expected to release early voting results first, shortly after 8 p.m.
- Where can I find election results? San Diego County election results can be found here.
- How can I follow national politics? Follow the latest national election news here.
The polls on the West Coast are set to close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Then work begins for hundreds of San Diego County poll workers who are tallying the results of the 2024 presidential election.
San Diego County voters were asked to decide on new city mayors and other elected leaders, local tax measures and initiatives, and a handful of California propositions — on top of selecting who will be the next leader of the United States.
NBC 7 is stationed around the county to bring you live updates as the election results roll in.
