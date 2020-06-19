THE COOPER FAMILY FOUNDATION PRESENTS A TIME OF REFLECTION

In celebration of Black Independence Day, June 19, 1865, honoring the day Black Slaves were legally freed in the United States, The Cooper Family Foundation is inviting the community to a virtual Juneteenth Celebration via Facebook Live or Zoom on Saturday, June 20, 2pm-5pm.



Everyone is welcome to join, share the celebration and fellowship.

The program will focus on Black history, time of reflection, discussions on the present and future. For more info, please visit their Facebook event page by clicking here.