Mermaid Half Marathon San Diego

Join us for a flat and fun run/walk along Mission Bay. The 2022 Mermaid San Diego will feature a new route along the running paths at Mission Bay! Stay tuned as we unveil the new course, race shirt and finisher's medal & necklace.

​START TIMES (Tentative)

7:00 a.m. - Half

7:10 a.m. - 10K

7:30 a.m. - 5k

The start line for the Half, 10k and 5k is located at South Shores Park and the finish line is at Tecolote Shores. Please reference our directions and parking map to see the best place to park for your race.

START TIMES (Mermaid Dash)

9:45 a.m. - Mermaid 1.5 mile Dash (Ages 9 - 12)*

9:50 a.m. - Mermaid 1.5 mile Dash (Ages 6 - 8)*

*Mermaid Dash starts and finishes at Tecolote Shores North, Look for the

purple tear drop flags next to the finish line.



COURSE - (2022 New Course along Mission Bay)​

5K : Map (Coming Soon)

10K : Map (Coming Soon)

Half : Map (Coming Soon)

MERMAID DASH

Time: 9:45 a.m. (Ages 9 - 12)

Time: 9:50 a.m. (Ages 6 - 8)

Entry Fee: $15* (online) Race Day: $20*

*Entry fee does NOT include a t-shirt.

The Mermaid Dash is a great way to introduce girls and boys to running and walking. Mermaid Dashers receive a medal, finisher necklace and post race food. Parents are encouraged to let Mermaid Dashers run on their own, however a parent or guardian is welcome to run alongside young or shy Mermaid Dashers.

For more info CLICK HERE!