Help ‘Stuff the Bus' With the Online School Supply Drive

During the last school year, more than 20,000 school-aged children were identified as homeless in San Diego County. Kids face many hardships—school supplies should not be one of them. That’s why for the 7th year, San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®) is partnering with the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) to collect money to purchase back-to-school supplies for students in need. Help these students start the year with the supplies they need just like all of their peers. All donations will go to the SDCOE via our partner San Diego Youth Services. The SDCOE will be purchasing and distributing the backpacks to districts all around San Diego county. You can also donate at any San Diego local Ralphs and Food 4 Less locations. Find the closet location near you HERE.



What your donation can do:

$20 = 1 Filled Elementary Backpack

$25 = 1 Filled Secondary Backpack

$100 = Case of Empty Backpacks

$250 = Case of filled backpacks, elementary

$300 = Case of filled backpacks, middle/high

DONATE HERE!