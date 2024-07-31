Get Outside and Squeeze the Day at This Year's Annual Lemon Festival in Downtown Chula Vista

Start hunting for your yellow shirts and dresses and get ready for this year’s Annual Lemon Festival! Taking place on Saturday, August 17th from 11am-6pm, the Downtown Chula Vista Association will completely transform Downtown Chula Vista’s Third Avenue into a lemon-filled oasis. In addition to the many lemon-themed bites and sips, attendees will be treated to two stages of live music, photo set ups, a lemon cook-off competition, arts and crafts vendors, and a kid’s zone for families.

In addition to this year’s Lemon Cook-Off, the Downtown Chula Vista Association will be hosting their very own lemon-themed costume contest! Attendees of the festival are encouraged to get creative and have fun with their costume design. The bigger, the better!

Although most of the lemon orchards have now been replaced with urban development, the memory of Chula Vista’s lemon-filled past lives on through local businesses and events, and some trees can even be seen sprouting in resident’s lawns! The annual Lemon Festival is an amazing way to remember and pay homage to the community’s agricultural history.

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items & to say hello to our team!

For more information on this year’s Lemon Festival, click here!