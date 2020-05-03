Fiesta Old Town Goes Virtual!

Old Town, San Diego – Arriba muchachos y muchachas! The Historic Old Town Community Foundation is getting creative for a FREE, colorful Cinco de Mayo virtual Fiesta live streamed through Facebook Live (@Fiestaoldtown), YouTube and website (https://www.cincodemayooldtown.com/virtual-fiesta) right to you, as you “stay at home”! On Tuesday, May 5th, Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo will come to life through your TV or computer screen. Featuring a series of festive interactive activities for the entire familia to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Únete a nosotros (join us) from 4pm to 6:30pm for a FREE virtual fiesta, jam packed with exciting salsa classes so you can shake your maracas, food & drink demos alongside master chefs and mixologists, live entertainment to dance to in your living room, a delicious dinner serenaded by a mariachi band, Tequila & Mezcal tastings & SO MUCH MORE! Enhance this FREE celebration with Fiesta Party Packs available for pickup or takeout from Café Coyote, Rockin’ Baja Lobster, and Tahona Bar all located in Old Town!

You won’t want to miss this virtual Fiesta! Join us as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo “stay at home” style with FREE fun and festive activities for the entire family to enjoy! Virtual Fiesta will be a colorful celebration filled with exciting activities and elements that will bring the spirit of Cinco de Mayo to life. Although we can’t meet you in the streets of Old Town this year.

Headlining our Virtual Fiesta and ending the night for us will be world famous guitarist & special guest, Pablo Sáinz-Villegas! Praised as “The Soul of the Spanish Guitar,” Sáinz has appeared on some of the world’s most prominent stages such as Carnegie Hall in New York, the Philharmonie in Berlin and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. His next stop will be on your TV or computer screens for a LIVE guitar solo performance!

Schedule of Events:

4:00pm – Welcome to Virtual Fiesta Old Town!

4:05pm – Marg Makin’ & Michelada Shakin’ Time with Café Coyote

4:15pm – Holy Guacamole & Salsa Dippin’ with Chef Juan of Rockin’ Baja Lobster Old Town

4:30pm – Salsa Shakin’ Class with Danz Arts 4:45pm – Manny Cepeda – Viva la Salsa!

5:15pm – Let’s Tacobout Old Town San Diego – Past, Present, Future

5:20pm – Nacho Average Mariachi Dinner

5:45pm – Tasty Tequila vs Memorable Mezcal with Tahona Bar

6:00pm – Infamous Tortilla Making with Café Coyote

6:10pm – Headlining Performance by renowned guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas

For more information and to pre-order Fiesta Party Packs please visit, www.cincodemayooldtown.comvirtual-fiesta.