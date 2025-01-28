February is San Diego Museum Month

San Diego Museum Month, the region’s largest annual celebration of art, culture, history, science, nature and more, returns for its 36th year from February 1-28, 2025. This year’s event is presented by the San Diego Foundation.

“Museum Month is the perfect time to visit your favorite museums while also exploring new museums that you’ve always wanted to see,” said Bob Lehman, executive director of the San Diego Museum Council. “We are grateful for San Diego Foundation’s support in bringing these enriching experiences to more San Diegans, especially those who might not otherwise have the opportunity or means to visit our museums. We believe museums are not just life-enriching; they can be life-changing.”

San Diego Museum Month was created in 1989 to promote the region’s diverse range of world-class cultural offerings during a traditionally slow period for most local museums. Last year, more than 110,000 people participated in the program across the region, enjoying half-off admission at local museums.

The program has grown over the years to include a broader range of San Diego institutions beyond traditional museums, including aquariums, nature and wildlife centers, gardens, historic sites, state parks, and more. In 2020, 40 museums participated in Museum Month. In 2025, there will be more than 70 participating locations. For a full list, click here!

Enhancing museum accessibility is a critical component of Museum Month. To this end, the San Diego Museum Council has once again partnered with the Serra Cooperative Library System, offering convenient access to Museum Month passes for residents in communities across San Diego County. Passes will also be available at 33 San Diego County libraries, 36 San Diego City libraries, eight other city libraries, and at the San Diego Law, UC San Diego Geisel and Sally T. Wong Avery Libraries.

How to Participate

Pick up a printed Museum Month pass for free at local libraries throughout San Diego County. Each Museum Month pass can be used for up to four half-priced admissions at any of the participating museums. (Additional fees may apply for special exhibitions and events at some museums.) Guests can use their Museum Month pass multiple times to visit as many museums as they would like from Feb. 1-28, 2025. Museum Month is not valid in conjunction with any other discounts or with the Balboa Park Explorer pass.

Museum Month passes will be available at over 80 public libraries located throughout San Diego County, including branches managed by the City and County of San Diego and the Cities of Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Coronado, Escondido, National City and Oceanside. Passes will also be available at the Oceanside Welcome Center.

Digital Passes: Digital versions of the Museum Month pass will also be made available on February 1 on the San Diego Museum Council website. Guests will be able to download passes for each museum they would like to visit directly to their phones.

Note: Certain museums may only accept printed Museum Month passes. Others, such as Birch Aquarium, require advanced online reservations. Be sure to check the website for any restrictions before visiting.

For a full list of participating locations, visit the San Diego Museum Council website by clicking here!

More information about San Diego Museum Month, including a full list of participating museums, upcoming exhibits, and special events, can be found at https://sandiegomuseumcouncil.org/specials/museum-month/.