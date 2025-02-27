San Diego

San Diego Latino Book & Family Festival

Saturday, April 5, 10am - 3:30pm at MiraCosta College

Join the celebration of Latino literature, culture, and community at the 76th San Diego Latino Book & Family Festival at Mira Costa College's main campus on Saturday, April 5 from 10-3:30pm.

The family friendly festival features more than 50 Latino authors and over 120 booths showcasing organizations dedicated to empowering the Latino community. The event will offer a dynamic range of activities, including children’s entertainment, author readings, live performances, and music. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with distinguished Latino authors, community leaders, and organizations making a difference.

Keynote Speakers

Featured keynote speakers who have made remarkable contributions to Latino literature, culture, and representation are:
● Erica Alfaro – Award-winning author of Harvesting Dreams, an inspiring memoir of resilience and perseverance.
● Leticia Ordaz – Emmy Award-winning journalist (NBC Sacramento) and celebrated children’s book author. She will be joined by her 10-year-old son, Bronx, an award-winning author of Super Peanut and the Big Bully, The Power of Kindness. Together, they will share their empowering anti-bullying message and encourage children to embrace the Power of Kindness.
● Victor Villaseñor – An award-winning and critically acclaimed author, best known for his bestsellers Rain of Gold and Burro Genius. One of the few U.S.-born Latino authors to have sold more than one million books. Victor will be featuring his new children’s book Gathering Stardust.

Festival Highlights

The festival will feature dedicated villages, including, an Award-Winning Author Row, Author, Health, Education, Community, Children’s, and Food Villages.
Organizations in healthcare, education, energy, labor, nonprofits, government agencies, and employment services will also be participating.

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items & to say hello to our team!

Saturday, April 5

10am-3:30pm

Mira Costa College: 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056

For more information, click here!

