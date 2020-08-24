2020 Walk on Wheels!

This year, we're getting creative and giving you several exciting options to determine how you want to come together as a community (in person or in spirit!), and celebrate how your commitment to raising vital funds for people with autism is making a real difference today and every day.

Option 1 — Hit the road with us to Walk on Wheels!

On Saturday, October 24, 2020, we will host the Autism Speaks Walk on Wheels, an organized and interactive parking lot festival driven by kindness. Inspired by the drive-in graduations that have brought joy to so many during these times of social distancing, we are offering this option to convene our community, while safely spread apart, as we celebrate together. Please note: our Walk on Wheels option will NOT be at Liberty Station this year. The new location is the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Option 2 — Go virtual and bring Walk home!

If W-O-W (yup, that's what we're calling it!) doesn't work for you, there is just as much fun to be had when you participate from home. Walk 1.54 miles with your friends and family (for the 1 in 54 U.S. kids with autism) or get together with your team to celebrate locally while maintaining safe social distancing recommendations.

Option 3 — Show us how you Walk to the beat of your own drum. Get creative!

If there's one thing we know about our Walk community… it's that there's no shortage of ways you show how much you care about people with autism. So, get those creative wheels turning, and show us your amazing, inspiring and shareable ideas (neighborhood car parade of your own? community scavenger hunt? sidewalk chalk art installation? online Bingo?) to celebrate Walk a little differently this year. Who knows, maybe your idea will inspire other Walkers to do the same!

Whether you're on the spectrum, love someone who is or are looking to support a diverse, accepting and kind community you're invited. And no matter how you choose to join us, the way that works for you is the right way to participate.

Keep checking in so you don't miss a thing as we add new activities and details. Walk day is coming fast and we could not be more excited to see your smiling faces (from a safe distance!), your decorated cars, the signs in your yards how you'll get creative to raise awareness and create a kinder, more inclusive world.

Event Details

Our strength as a community is powered by love and built on the commitment of individuals like you. Start a team, join a team or come on your own. Walk and fundraise together to enhance the lives of people living with autism.

Date

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Location

Del Mar Fairgrounds 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd Del Mar, CA 92014

Schedule

9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Contact

Tara Moran, Field Development Manager (760) 960-6725 or For more information click HERE !