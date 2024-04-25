Join the San Diego Humane Society, NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 for the 30th Walk for Animals on May 4 at NTC Park in Liberty Station!

The San Diego Humane Society invites the community to participate in its 30th annual Walk for Animals — San Diego at NTC Park in Liberty Station on May 4. Thousands of supporters and their furry friends will make a lifesaving difference as they walk to raise money for homeless pets, rescued animals and injured wildlife.

This event marks San Diego Humane Society's largest fundraising effort of the year so far, with the goal of raising $330,000. The community’s support ensures that the organization can continue to provide care for the 40,000 animals who rely on them every year.

The morning features a 2-mile walk or ½-mile walk, doggie activities, dog spa, live music, and vendor booths. Special remarks will be delivered by California Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: San Diego Humane Society’s 30th Annual Walk for Animals — San Diego

WHEN: Saturday, May 4, 2024

WHERE: NTC Park at Liberty Station, 2455 Cushing Road, San Diego, CA 92206

For more information and to register, visit sdwalkforanimals.org.