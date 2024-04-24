Gaslamp Quarter Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a Free Block Fiesta!

Join the Cinco de Mayo celabration with a free Block Fiesta, organized by the Gaslamp Quarter Association!

Saturday, May 4th

12pm-8pm at Gaslamp Quarter: 5th Avenue & Island

Live music: Get ready to dance the day and night away with live music featuring Mariachi and Latin bands!

Lucha Libre Matches: Experience the thrill of Lucha Libre Matches and meet your favorite wrestlers!

Ballet Folklórico: Experience captivating daytime shows filled with music, dance, and entertainment!

Gaslamp Quarter Restaurant Specials: Enjoy amazing food and drink specials during the event!

Lowrider Show & Competition: Witness incredible rides, customizations, and fierce competition!

Artisanal Mercado: Discover a vibrant selection of authentic artisanal goods from talented artists.

For more information on this event, click here!