San Diego

Gaslamp Quarter Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a Free Block Fiesta!

Saturday, May 4th - Gaslamp Quarter, 5th Avenue, Downtown San Diego from 12pm-8pm

    Join the Cinco de Mayo celabration with a free Block Fiesta, organized by the Gaslamp Quarter Association!

    Saturday, May 4th

    12pm-8pm at Gaslamp Quarter: 5th Avenue & Island

    • Live music: Get ready to dance the day and night away with live music featuring Mariachi and Latin bands!
    • Lucha Libre Matches: Experience the thrill of Lucha Libre Matches and meet your favorite wrestlers!
    • Ballet Folklórico: Experience captivating daytime shows filled with music, dance, and entertainment!
    • Gaslamp Quarter Restaurant Specials: Enjoy amazing food and drink specials during the event!
    • Lowrider Show & Competition: Witness incredible rides, customizations, and fierce competition!
    • Artisanal Mercado: Discover a vibrant selection of authentic artisanal goods from talented artists.

    For more information on this event, click here!

    This article tagged under:

    San DiegoCommunityCinco de Mayo
