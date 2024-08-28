clear the shelters

Join NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 for the Annual Pet Adoption ‘Clear the Shelters' Event Day on September 7

Join NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 at the Gaines Street animal shelter on Saturday, September 7 from 10 am to 3 pm to meet the team and find a new forever friend

By Danielle Smith

Put your paws together for the celebration of a month-long campaign to get dozens of animals in need into their fur-ever homes.

Join NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 for the Annual Pet Adoption ‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Day

Saturday, September 7

10am-3pm

San Diego Humane Society (San Diego Campus)

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

All Adoption Fees will be waived during the event this Saturday! Stop by and bring home a new furry friend.

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items & to say hello to our team!

Over 2,700 pets have been adopted to date thanks to you, San Diego!

If you are not ready to bring home a new pet this year but would still like to participate in the campaign, you can make a donation at ClearTheShetlersFund.org.

For more information, visit NBC7.com/ClearTheShelters and T20.com/DesocuparLosAlbergues. Follow the latest updates on social media @NBCSanDiego and @Telemundo20 using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

