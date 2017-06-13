Padres Clobber Cincinnati

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 12: Franchy Cordero #33 of the San Diego Padres hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at PETCO Park on June 12, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The Padres offense came to life in the second inning Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

And unlike this past Saturday, the Friars kept a firm grip on the lead en route to a solid 9-3 victory.

Franchy Cordero and Yangervis Solarte homered and San Diego scored six runs in the second to race out to a 7-2 lead against Reds starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo.

For Cordero it was the first major league home run of his young career.

Solarte went yard two batters later.

Austin Hedges also contributed three hits and three RBI.

The catcher's first base knock was a two-run double in his first plate appearance which made it 3-2 San Diego and helped the Padres grab the lead for good.

That was more than enough for Perdomo on this night.

The right-hander pitched into the seventh inning and finished with four strikeouts and allowed only 7 hits and 3 earned runs.

Padres relievers Ryan Buchter, Kirby Yates and Craig Stammen combined for 2.1 shutout innings to close out the contest.

The Friars return to Petco Park Tuesday against the Reds when lefty Clayton Richard opposes Scott Feldman.

First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m.