Firefighters Rescue Woman Who Fell Down Torrey Pines Cliff

San Diego firefighters rescued a woman who fell down a cliff at Torrey Pines Gliderport Monday morning.
According to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD), the woman landed about 80 - 100 feet down the cliff.
Firefighters used pulleys to bring the woman to safety about 5 a.m. Monday.
An ambulance transported the woman to a hospital.
SDFD's Copter 2 was called in to help in the rescue.
No other information was available.
Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago