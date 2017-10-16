Firefighters Rescue Woman Who Fell Down Torrey Pines Cliff

San Diego firefighters rescued a woman who fell down a cliff at Torrey Pines Gliderport Monday morning.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD), the woman landed about 80 - 100 feet down the cliff.

Firefighters used pulleys to bring the woman to safety about 5 a.m. Monday.

An ambulance transported the woman to a hospital.

SDFD's Copter 2 was called in to help in the rescue.



No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.