The San Diego County Sheriff's department released a new sketch of the suspect on Aug. 16, 2017.

A new sketch of the man suspected of a felony battery case that involved assaulting a woman in Alpine was released Wednesday.

Authorities are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman as she walked along a street in Alpine, pushing her into a fence and hitting her, leaving her lying face down on the ground.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said the victim – a 63-year-old woman – was walking along Harbison Canyon Road near Hunter Pass on the evening of June 20 when an unknown man assaulted her from behind, pushing her into a fence. Deputies believe the suspect also hit the victim in the face, either with his hands or with an unknown object. The attack happened sometime between 7:15 p.m. and 8:50 p.m.

The victim suffered severe injuries to her face, including cuts and bruises, and was left lying on the ground. A passing motorist saw her and called 911.

The suspect fled the scene. As of Friday, investigators said he remains at large.

Deputies have a vague description of the suspect: he's between 20 and 30 years old with short, unkempt hair; he wore a light-colored T-shirt.

Right before she was attacked, investigators said the victim noticed a light-colored single-cab truck parked along Harbison Canyon Road. At this point, the SDSO does not know if this truck is related to the crime.

Man Sought for Attacking Woman in Alpine

A reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest of a man who attacked a woman walking in Alpine. NBC 7's Dave Summers has the story. (Published Saturday, July 8, 2017)

The attack is having a profound effect on the neighborhood.

"They haven't found the guy and to just target somebody you don't know, completely unprovoked and so brutal like that, is extremely scary," one neighbor said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDSO’s Alpine Station at (619) 659-2600 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward for details leading to an arrest.