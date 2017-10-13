Top 3 Friday the 13th Spooky San Diego Attractions

NBC 7's Danielle Radin takes you around San Diego to show you the best Friday the 13th haunted houses and attractions that are sure to scare your socks off. (Published 46 minutes ago)

In honor of Friday the 13th, we’ve assembled a list of the top 3 places you should go for a spooky-good time.

Number 1 is Belmont Park, also known as ‘Boomont’ Park. It’s perfect for families with small children. There is a pumpkin patch, zombie laser tag and free trick or treating during Halloween.

The park opened a new ride for Friday the 13th called Xanadu. It’s a 7-D theater feature with moving chairs. A movie plays as you wear 3-D glasses and shoot evil creatures with a plastic gun near your chair. Admission for the ride is $8.

“It’s the newest and funnest thing in the park,” said James Austin, owner of Xanadu. “We have three movies, including zombies, which is fitting for Friday the 13th and Halloween.”

Number 2 is the Haunted Trail in Balboa.

The mile long trail is guaranteed to spook your hiking boots off. From graveyards to gargoyles, there’s plenty of freaky props. You might even get chased by a masked man with a chain saw.

At the end of the trail is an exhibit dedicated to the Friday the 13th movie.

Number 3 is the Haunted Hotel in the Gaslamp District of Downtown San Diego. Located on Market Street, organizers say the sign on the front is the most photographed sign in all of San Diego.

“The Haunted Hotel is a landmark, legend of a place,” said Jason Kleinschmit, operations manager at the Haunted Hotel. “This is its 25th year and since it’s Friday the 13th, if you want to get scared, this is the place to be.”

It’s $19 to get in, and customers must pay with cash.

The freaky hotel features zombies, crazy clowns and a so-called ‘hillbilly swamp’ exhibit. There’s also plenty of actors waiting to jump out of scare you, as well as a haunted elevator that takes you on a bumpy journey.

What’s your favorite Friday the 13th attraction in San Diego?